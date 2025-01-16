Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard in EuroLeague, Khris Middleton Injury Update, Exciting Trade Odds
In a recent interview, Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard addressed potentially finishing his career in EuroLeague, stating that he has spoken to his family about it. However, given that he is averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Additionally, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has given an update regarding Khris Middleton's surprising absence due to injury in a recent game, hoping to maximize his rest periods for the star shooting guard.
Finally, the Bucks have excellent odds to land an incredibly talented guard who could potentially be a major help for the team's playoff dreams.
