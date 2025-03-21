Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Injury Concern, Playoff Seeding Impact, More
The Milwaukee Bucks just dominated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-89. However, this was only because the Lakers were missing almost their entire starting roster. That being said, the Bucks were also down a key player.
Damian Lillard was surprisingly absent from Milwaukee's win over Los Angeles due to a calf injury. The nine-time NBA All-Star has been integral this season, averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Hopefully, hell be able to return in time for the postseason.
That being said, the Bucks may have a more difficult time in the playoffs than expected. Prior to this Lakers win, Milwaukee had lost to Los Angeles which dropped them to fifth place in the Eastern Conference behind the Indiana Pacers.
This could have a drastic effect on the Bucks' postseason run, giving the Pacers home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Still, there are plenty of games left in the rregular season to turn things around.
