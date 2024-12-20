Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Injury, Giannis's Future Plans, Portis Takes Shot at Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks ruled star guard Damian Lillard out for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. It was a shocking move from Milwaukee to rule their star guard out.
Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed some potential plans for his future after the team won the NBA Cup.
Both Antetokounmpo and Lillard were named to the NBA Cup All-Tournament team. Milwaukee took down the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim the championship title.
Here are some other stories about the Bucks that you may have missed:
Bucks' Damian Lillard Shockingly Ruled Out Ahead of Cavs Matchup
Insider Reveals Bucks Standing in Eastern Conference After NBA Cup Championship
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Headline NBA Cup All-Tournament Team
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Worked Out With Former NBA Star to Improve His Game
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Desire to Play Overseas Before Career is Over
Bucks Have Highest Odds to Add Former Damian Lillard Teammate
Bucks’ Bobby Portis Takes Epic Shot at Lakers After Winning NBA Cup