Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Injury, Rivers Reacts to Bobby Portis Suspension, More
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard was listed as questionable ahead of the team's upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Lillard will suit up against L.A.
Aside from players' availability, Rivers has been dealing with a scandal in the Bobby Portis suspension. Rivers commented on the situation recently.
"Obviously, this [investigation] has been going on for a while," Rivers acknowledged. "And it's really, it bothers me in a lot of ways because Bobby - I want to make something clear - Bobby is not a drug user, alright? I hate that it just says that you flunked the drug policy."
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news
