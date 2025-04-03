Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Injury Update, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Clock, More
Despite a 133-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks have slipped to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, meaning they won't have home-court advantage during the playoffs. Part of this is because of star guard Damian Lillard missing time due to a blood clot issue. Fortunately, it seems the NBA All-Star will be coming back.
NBA insider Shams Charania recently revealed that the Bucks are optimistic Lillard could return in a week, meaning he would be able to play during the postseason. This is huge news for Milwaukee since he is the best offensive weapon on the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Speaking of Antetokounmpo, many experts still believe the Bucks will try and trade the two-time NBA MVP who was responsible for leading them to an NBA Championship in 2021. However, one pundit believes that time could soon be up for a potential trade option.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Blood Clot Issue
NBA Pundit Says Clock is Ticking on Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams Bucks for Ignoring Mike Budenholzer’s Milwaukee Return
East Squad Has Set Their Sights on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
Bucks' Wes Edens Reveals Disappointing Update on Damian Lillard Blood Clot