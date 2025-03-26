Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely, Doc Rivers Blasts Refs, More

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
While the Milwaukee Bucks have guaranteed a spot in the postseason, they are still in a tricky position. Sitting at fifth place, they are currently lined up to face the Indiana Pacers without home court advantage. On top of this, they could be missing a key player.

Guard Damian Lillard has been missing from the court with a mysterious calf issue. Now, imaging has confirmed that he has been suffering from a blood clot, meaning he is out indefinitely.

This is terrible news for Milwaukee, who will need Lillard in order to make a deep playoff run. This season, he has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games.

Additionally, with the postseason just around the corner, head coach Doc Rivers has recently addressed the Bucks' past struggles in the playoffs, noting that he is aware of his infamous legacy.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:

