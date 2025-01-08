Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Scoring Jump, Giannis Stitches, Limited Trade Path
The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a mixed position during the 2024-25 season.
Despite capturing their first-ever NBA Cup title, the team has struggled to maintain consistent form since their triumphant run. Currently, they appear to be in a rut, posting a 3-5 record since their Cup victory.
Injuries and fatigue have played a role, with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing several games due to illness, impacting their overall performance.
Nevertheless, the Bucks remain in a solid spot within the Eastern Conference standings, holding a playoff position and displaying flashes of their championship-caliber play.
Key contributors like Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton continue to lead the way, while emerging players are stepping up to fill critical roles.
The team will look to build momentum and secure their second consecutive win when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. A win could help the Bucks regain their rhythm and reinforce their standing as one of the East's top contenders.
