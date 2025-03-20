Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Talks Offense Woes, Doc Rivers Calls Emergency Meeting, More
After an NBA Cup victory and an impressive string of victories, the Milwaukee Bucks have seemingly fallen off a bit, losing to the Golden State Warriors 104-93. This marks the first time the Bucks have scored less than 100 points since February.
Naturally, both Damian Lillard and head coach Doc Rivers have commented on the situation with both saying that they know they can be better. Specifically, Lillard thinks the entire team needs to be more forceful and intentional on offense.
Meanwhile, Rivers took things even further, calling a secret meeting with Lillard and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in order to hopefully get things back on track.
The Bucks now sit at fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Indiana Pacers. Hopefully, they'll be able to turn things around in time for the postseason.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
Doc Rivers, Damian Lillard Talk Bucks Biggest Issue Bucks in Warriors Loss
Bucks' Doc Rivers Called Emergency Meeting With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard
Bucks' Doc Rivers Shares Honest Feelings on Coaching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Bucks News: Jimmy Butler Reacts to Draymond Green Shutting Down Giannis
Can Bucks Catch Knicks For Top Seed in Eastern Conference Standings?