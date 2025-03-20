Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Talks Offense Woes, Doc Rivers Calls Emergency Meeting, More

Jeremy Hanna

Feb 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an NBA Cup victory and an impressive string of victories, the Milwaukee Bucks have seemingly fallen off a bit, losing to the Golden State Warriors 104-93. This marks the first time the Bucks have scored less than 100 points since February.

Naturally, both Damian Lillard and head coach Doc Rivers have commented on the situation with both saying that they know they can be better. Specifically, Lillard thinks the entire team needs to be more forceful and intentional on offense.

Meanwhile, Rivers took things even further, calling a secret meeting with Lillard and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in order to hopefully get things back on track.

The Bucks now sit at fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Indiana Pacers. Hopefully, they'll be able to turn things around in time for the postseason.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:

Doc Rivers, Damian Lillard Talk Bucks Biggest Issue Bucks in Warriors Loss

Bucks' Doc Rivers Called Emergency Meeting With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard

Bucks' Doc Rivers Shares Honest Feelings on Coaching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Bucks News: Jimmy Butler Reacts to Draymond Green Shutting Down Giannis

Can Bucks Catch Knicks For Top Seed in Eastern Conference Standings?

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News