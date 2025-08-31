Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Darvin Ham Gets Honest on Giannis’ Role, Unfortunate Prediction on Season, More

Nelson Espinal

Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham talks to media members before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham talks to media members before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks coacg Darvin Ham recently opened up about Giannis Antetokounmpo's role on the team, and how it differs from his role in EuroBasket.

The Bucks did make some improvements to the roster, but overall, the team will go as far as Antetokounmpo can carry them.

Ham, during a recent interview, said as much, highlighting how well-rounded Antetokounmpo will need to be in the coming season to help in every facet of the game.

In other news, the Bucks are expected to have a strong season in a weakened Eastern Conference, but the playoffs are expected to be a different question altogether.

NBA insiders do not see an NBA Finals run for the Bucks.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:

Bucks Coach Gets Shockingly Honest on Giannis Needing to Play ‘Superman’ With Milwaukee

Bucks Predicted to Have One of NBA's Worst Offenses After Dramatic Offseason

Bucks' Rival Coach Had Prophetic Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Be Even Better Alongside New Teammate

NBA Insiders Don't Have Much Belief in Bucks Making NBA Finals This Season

Bucks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News