Bucks Notes: Deadline Plans Revealed, Star Rejects Trade Buzz, Dunk Contest
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently playing great basketball, putting them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Despite this, reports suggest that Milwaukee is looking to add a third star to its lineup by the trade deadline in order to compliment power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard. Who exactly that is remains to be seen.
Additionally, a Milwaukee trade target's agent has spoken out, saying that the player has no intention of waiving their no-trade clause.
Finally, the Bucks' shooting guard Andre Jackson is set to represent Milwaukee at the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest alongside Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls.
