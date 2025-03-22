Bucks Notes: Doc Rivers Makes Shocking Admittance, Bronny Trash Talks Giannis, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in a tight playoff predicament. A single game behind the Indiana Pacers, their position could decide whether they get home field advantage in order to get that extra edge.
However, things haven't been going well with the newly acquired Kyle Kuzma, so much so that head coach Doc Rivers admits that it may be the Bucks who are screwing him up.
With the Washington Wizards, Kuzma was averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. With Milwaukee, he's averaging 14.1 points, 6.4 total rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Additionally, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has seemingly talked trash against Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks beat them 118-89. That being said, it all seems to be in good fun.
James had a career-high performance, recording 17 points, five assists, three total rebounds, and one block.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
