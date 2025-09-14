Bucks Notes: Ex-Buck Joins Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Praise, Bobby Portis Sends Message
The Milwaukee Bucks lost out on free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon, who signed with the New York Knicks.
Brogdon featured on the Bucks as a rookie, capturing the esteemed Rookie of the Year award.
The Bucks need guard depth, though it will not come via Brogdon.
In other news, Giannis Antetokounmpo got some significant praise from a teammate on the Greek national team. Antetokounmpo and Greece made it to the semi-finals, though they fell short against Turkey.
Finally, fan favorite Bobby Portis issued a statement on the upcoming season, expressing some excitement for the 2025-2026 season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
