Bucks Notes: Ex-Buck Joins Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Praise, Bobby Portis Sends Message

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA;Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks lost out on free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon, who signed with the New York Knicks.

Brogdon featured on the Bucks as a rookie, capturing the esteemed Rookie of the Year award.

The Bucks need guard depth, though it will not come via Brogdon.

In other news, Giannis Antetokounmpo got some significant praise from a teammate on the Greek national team. Antetokounmpo and Greece made it to the semi-finals, though they fell short against Turkey.

Finally, fan favorite Bobby Portis issued a statement on the upcoming season, expressing some excitement for the 2025-2026 season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

