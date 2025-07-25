Bucks Notes: Former Buck Could Retire, Major Giannis Trade Update, Draymond Green Slammed by Ex-Buck
Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder is still without a team this offseason after leaving the Sacramento Kings, and could retire from the NBA if he doesn't find a team soon.
Jack Simone of Hardwood Houdini believes it could be the end for the 35-year-old, who isn't generating much interest across the league.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the next NBA superstar to hand in a trade request. The forward's future has been called into question after this offseason, where he has been vaguely noncommittal in interviews.
Finally, former Buck Kenyon Martin took a shot at the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green.
"I can list 200 people that's better than Draymond Green at basketball right now," Martin said.
""Championships aside. We're talking about going out and playing basketball. I'm not taking nothing from him.
"He did what he did, absolutely. I'm with it. I ain't ever say nothing bad about Draymond Green, but I just want to know is he a better basketball player than [players like Al Jefferson and Elton Brand]?"
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
