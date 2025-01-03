Bucks Notes: Giannis All-Star Voting, Middleton Minutes Limit, Big Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks have positioned themselves back into the race in the Eastern Conference. They are neck and neck with the Miami Heat in the standings. However, the Bucks have one thing the Heat don't have: Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo is currently leading the NBA with 32.6 points per game. Additionally, he is averaging 11.6 total rebounds, six assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals.
This excellent play has resulted in the two-time MVP receiving the most votes in the NBA's first 2024-25 All-Star fan voting returns with over 1.7 million.
Additionally, Doc Rivers has provided an update over when Khris Middleton's minute restrictions could change.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Bucks:
Bucks News: Where Does Giannis Antetokounmpo Land in All Star Voting Honors?
Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Timeline for Ending Khris Middleton Minutes Restriction
Bucks Trade Proposal Lands Milwaukee Extra Depth For Playoff Run
Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Part Ways With Champion For Sharpshooting Wing
Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Credits Doc Rivers for Wild Comeback vs Pacers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sees Odds Fall in Chase to Win NBA MVP