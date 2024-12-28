Bucks Notes: Giannis and Lillard Injury Concerns, Middleton Trade Idea, Mental Mistakes
The Milwaukee Bucks could be without both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard again when they take on the Chicago Bulls this weekend. There is concern for both stars while forward Khris Middleton also landed on the injury report ahead of the game.
During the Bucks loss to the Nets, center Brook Lopez made some NBA history. Head coach Doc Rivers called out the team for their 'mental mistakes' against Brooklyn.
Here are some stories about the Bucks to get you caught up on everything:
