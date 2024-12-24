Bucks Notes: Giannis and Lillard Miss Another Game, Rivers HOF Case, Rotation Plans
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls on Monday and did so without their two-star players. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard missed the game, marking the second consecutive game that both players missed.
Should the Bucks be concerned? Only time will tell.
Head coach Doc Rivers had his case made for him to make the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame. A fellow head coach laid it all out in simple terms.
