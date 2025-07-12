Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Blockbuster Trade Idea, All-Star Free Agent Predicted to Join Milwaukee, More
Despite Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's constant reaffirmation that he will stay with the team this offseason, he has been continually linked with teams in a potential exit.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report linked the forward to the San Antonio Spurs in a trade that would bring Harrison Barnes, Dylan Harper, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and five first-round picks to Milwaukee for the Greek Freak.
In other news, the Bucks are looking to make a huge move, potentially bringing an All-Star veteran to the roster in Chris Paul. A combination of Paul, Antetokounmpo and newly signed Myles Turner could give the Bucks the edge they need to make some noise in the East.
More of the latest Bucks news includes a respectable offseason grade and an NBA insider's questions about the Bucks' stability for the 2025-26 season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks Earn 'B-' For Major Offseason Acquisition
Bucks Star Speaks Out on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Latest Beef
Bucks Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo West in Franchise-Altering Move
Bucks Predicted to Sign All-Star Guard in $5 Million Steal
NBA Insider Skeptical of Bucks' Chances Despite Busy Offseason
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.