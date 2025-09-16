Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Claps Back at Rival All-Star, Talks Legacy, More
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who called him out after Greece's loss to Turkey in the EuroBasket Semifinal.
Sengun played down Antetokounmpo's ability to pass after the game.
“I’m a guy who doesn’t like to talk a lot, you know I let my game talk," said Antetokounmpo. "I’m going into my 13th season in the NBA. I’ve won everything. Everything.”
Antetokounmpo also spoke after the third-place game, saying his "legacy was on the line." Greece won the third-place game against Finland.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news
