Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Claps Back at Rival All-Star, Talks Legacy, More

Aaron Coloma

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Greece small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their loss against Germany during a menís basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Greece small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their loss against Germany during a menís basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who called him out after Greece's loss to Turkey in the EuroBasket Semifinal.

Sengun played down Antetokounmpo's ability to pass after the game.

“I’m a guy who doesn’t like to talk a lot, you know I let my game talk," said Antetokounmpo. "I’m going into my 13th season in the NBA. I’ve won everything. Everything.”

Antetokounmpo also spoke after the third-place game, saying his "legacy was on the line." Greece won the third-place game against Finland.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks News: Rival All-Star Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo's Big Weakness

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Claps Back at All-Star Rival After Major Diss

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on EuroBasket Feat: 'Legacy Was on the Line'

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims New Medal is 'Biggest Success of My Life'

Former Bucks Owner Defends Clippers' Steve Ballmer Over Kawhi Leonard Controversy

Bucks Roster Already Raising Red Flags, Says Insider

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News