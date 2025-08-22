Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Contract Update, Prediction on Greek Freak’s Future, More

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has flown all around the league this offseason, with many people speculating the star could leave the Bucks.

Brett Seigel of ClutchPoints gave an update on Antetokounmpo's contract situation, saying the Bucks have not discussed a new contract with the forward.

Siegel also spoke on Antetokounmpo's future, and doesn't believe the Greek Freak will remain in Milwaukee for the duration of his career.

"Looking ahead to Giannis' future, it looks likely that he won't finish his career in Milwaukee."

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

