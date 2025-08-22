Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Contract Update, Prediction on Greek Freak’s Future, More
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has flown all around the league this offseason, with many people speculating the star could leave the Bucks.
Brett Seigel of ClutchPoints gave an update on Antetokounmpo's contract situation, saying the Bucks have not discussed a new contract with the forward.
Siegel also spoke on Antetokounmpo's future, and doesn't believe the Greek Freak will remain in Milwaukee for the duration of his career.
"Looking ahead to Giannis' future, it looks likely that he won't finish his career in Milwaukee."
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
