Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Frustrated, Damian Lillard Waived, Shocking $107M Signing
Day 2 of NBA Free Agency was eventful for the Milwaukee Bucks, to say the least.
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently frustrated with his team. The reasoning for his grievances is that the Bucks waived fellow superstar Damian Lillard on Tuesday in a shocking twist.
No, that wasn't a typo. Lillard was waived by Milwaukee to kick off a hectic Tuesday as the point guard continues to rehab a torn Achilles tendon. The remaining $113 million of his contract is being used to sign Myles Turner from the rival Indiana Pacers in another surprising move by the front office.
Milwaukee inked a four-year deal with Turner worth $107 million as one of the most sought-after free agents in the current class is scooped up after 10 seasons in Indiana. The big man is coming off of a 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game season, all while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from deep.
