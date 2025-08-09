Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing Spots in Trade, Bucks Star Called Overrated, More
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a turbulent summer, with his name floating around the rumor mill. With the season drawing ever closer, though, it is becoming more likely he stays by the day.
If the forward were to leave Milwaukee, the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs could be potential fits.
Buck forward Kyle Kuzma was named as one of the most overrated players of the 2020s, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.
Favale cited his high usage rates and low points per shot attempt numbers as the reason why Kuzma ranked as the fourth most overrated player of the decade so far.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
