Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Praised, Myles Turner Has Request, More

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the final seconds of the game against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo received praise from former teammate Tony Snell.

Snell hailed Antetokounmpo's leadership and commitment to improving as a player on the court, comparing the Greek Freak to Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler.

In other news, new signee Myles Turner issued a request for the team's fans. On social media, Turner requested locals to provide some places to check out in downtown Milwaukee.

The big man has finally moved down to the city, and looks ready to ingratiate himself.

