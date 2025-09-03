Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction, Kyle Kuzma Called Out, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have an exciting prediction on superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo from an NBA insider. The Greek Freak would get some serious hardware if he does what this ESPN writer believes he will achieve in the upcoming season.

In other news, Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma was recently called out by an NBA pundit in what he is calling a make-or-break year. The 30-year-old is coming off of a 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game averages last season on 45.5 percent from the field.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks News: Insider Makes Exciting Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction

Bucks’ $90 Million Star Called Out Ahead of Make-or-Break Year

Bucks Have 3-Word Message to Latest Signing

Bucks News: Insider Sends Message to Key Guard

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News