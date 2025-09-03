Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction, Kyle Kuzma Called Out, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have an exciting prediction on superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo from an NBA insider. The Greek Freak would get some serious hardware if he does what this ESPN writer believes he will achieve in the upcoming season.
In other news, Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma was recently called out by an NBA pundit in what he is calling a make-or-break year. The 30-year-old is coming off of a 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game averages last season on 45.5 percent from the field.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks News: Insider Makes Exciting Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction
Bucks’ $90 Million Star Called Out Ahead of Make-or-Break Year
Bucks Have 3-Word Message to Latest Signing
Bucks News: Insider Sends Message to Key Guard
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.