Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea, Chris Paul Signs, Giannis Posts Message on Social Media
The Milwaukee Bucks remain in limbo with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as rumors continue to swirl, linking the Greek Freak with various teams.
A trade idea being floated that would send Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics for a franchise-changing haul.
The star recently posted about a new shot in his arsenal offensively, highlighting his purposeful work on a specific move that enhances and builds his offensive creation.
Lastly, the Bucks missed out on future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, marking yet another guard that the franchise misses out on. The team may have one of the strongest frontcourts, but the backcourt remains a concern.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news
