Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea, Chris Paul Signs, Giannis Posts Message on Social Media

Nelson Espinal

Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks remain in limbo with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as rumors continue to swirl, linking the Greek Freak with various teams.

A trade idea being floated that would send Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics for a franchise-changing haul.

The star recently posted about a new shot in his arsenal offensively, highlighting his purposeful work on a specific move that enhances and builds his offensive creation.

Lastly, the Bucks missed out on future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, marking yet another guard that the franchise misses out on. The team may have one of the strongest frontcourts, but the backcourt remains a concern.

Bucks Would Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to East Rival in Shocking 5-Player Blockbuster Trade Idea

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts 5-Word Message on Social Media

Bucks Lose Out on Chris Paul to Clippers in Free Agency

Bucks Legend Gives Honest Assessment on Rookie Forward

Bucks 'Seriously Pursued' $11 Million Guard, Who Spurned Them for Lakers

NBA Insider Says Knicks Are Preparing to Poach Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks

Bucks GM Defends Kyle Kuzma Amid Major Struggles: 'We Still Believe'

