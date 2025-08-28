Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Prediction, Ex-Buck Eyeing NBA Comeback, More

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
The Milwaukee Bucks have received no shortage of trade rumors regarding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, but a few basketball experts predicted what they think will happen to the Greek Freak as the regular season is just about two months away. The uncertainty has added a lot of anxiety this offseason, but there have been no indications by Antetokounmpo or Bucks ownership regarding a deal.

In other news, a former Bucks forward wants to make an NBA comeback. After spending last season overseas, the 37-year-old would love to find a North American home and return to the association.

