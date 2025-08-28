Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Prediction, Ex-Buck Eyeing NBA Comeback, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have received no shortage of trade rumors regarding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, but a few basketball experts predicted what they think will happen to the Greek Freak as the regular season is just about two months away. The uncertainty has added a lot of anxiety this offseason, but there have been no indications by Antetokounmpo or Bucks ownership regarding a deal.
In other news, a former Bucks forward wants to make an NBA comeback. After spending last season overseas, the 37-year-old would love to find a North American home and return to the association.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks Rumors: Expert Predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trade Fate This Season
Former Bucks Forward Wants to Make NBA Comeback
Bucks Guard Predicted to Take Huge Leap This Year
Bucks Receive Unfortunate Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction From NBA Insiders
NBA Insiders Don't Seem to Believe in Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Winning MVP
Bucks Considered Likeliest NBA Team to Plummet This Year
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.