Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors, Major Rotation Prediction, More

Aaron Coloma

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has had his name thrown around all summer, being linked with nearly every team in the league as his future has become less certain.

The Bucks have tried their best to keep the power forward in Milwaukee, and have most likely done enough to at least see him in a Bucks uniform on opening night, however that could change by the trade deadline.

With all of their moves this summer, the Bucks' lineup will likely look very different in 2025-26.

Myles Turner will start at center with Antetokounmpo at the four, however after that things get a little more uncertain.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Cole Anthony will get most of the time at shooting guard, with Isaiah Jackson and Gary Trent Jr. filling the two slot. Kyle Kuzma will also most likely start at small forward.

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

