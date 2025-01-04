Bucks Notes: Giannis Calls Out Team, Khris Middleton Trade Proposal, NBA Title Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks have not looked as dominant as when they won the NBA Cup.
After soundly beating one of the best teams in the NBA, Milwaukee lost four of its next seven games, including two to the Brooklyn Nets.
Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo proceeded to call out his team after the second loss, saying that it comes down to "individual pride."
Despite this, the Bucks are still considered one of the 10 most likely teams to win the NBA Championship this season. That being said, their place in various NBA Power Rankings has fallen drastically.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Bucks:
