Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Calls Out Team, Khris Middleton Trade Proposal, NBA Title Odds

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have not looked as dominant as when they won the NBA Cup.

After soundly beating one of the best teams in the NBA, Milwaukee lost four of its next seven games, including two to the Brooklyn Nets.

Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo proceeded to call out his team after the second loss, saying that it comes down to "individual pride."

Despite this, the Bucks are still considered one of the 10 most likely teams to win the NBA Championship this season. That being said, their place in various NBA Power Rankings has fallen drastically.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Bucks for Lack of ‘Individual Pride’ vs Nets

Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Them Move Khris Middleton For Star

Bucks Skyrocket Into Top 10 of 2025 NBA Title Favorites

Bucks Drop Drastically in Fresh New NBA Power Rankings

Western Conference Team Reportedly Seen as Frontrunner For Prime Bucks Trade Target

Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Timeline for Ending Khris Middleton Minutes Restriction

Critical Bucks Starter Ejected in First Half of Nets Showdown

Bucks News: Where Does Giannis Antetokounmpo Land in All Star Voting Honors?

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News