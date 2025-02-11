Bucks Notes: Giannis Injury Timeline, Milwaukee Fires Back at NBA Analysts, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have been missing their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as he deals with a left calf strain.
He has already been replaced in the All-Star Game and other festivities in San Francisco, but head coach Doc Rivers seems to have detailed a timeline for when Bucks fans can welcome him back.
The social media team in Milwaukee has given Bucks fans something to cheer about while their superstar is out. After a 135-127 win against the Philadelphia. This game saw the debut of the newest member of the Bucks Kyle Kuzma, and a vintage Damiam Lillard performance as he dropped 43 points.
After the game, the Bucks social media squad pulled up the receipts on the First Take panel of hosts.
