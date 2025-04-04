Bucks Notes: Giannis Makes History vs 76ers, Blood Clots Explained, More
Heading into Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, there were questions regarding whether two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would be able to play due to a left foot sprain. Fortunately, he was able to get on the court, and the Greek Freak made history.
Against the 76ers, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double that was 35 points, 20 assists, and 17 total rebounds, Additionally, he had two steals.
Antetokounmpo is having yet another MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.8 total rebounds, six assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game across 62 games.
While Antetokounmpo was able to come back from a potential injury, Lillard is still out with right calf deep vein thrombosis, the same thing that ended the season of Victor Wembanyama. Doctors have since explained that this happens more often in people who have repetitive arm movements, like basketball players.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
