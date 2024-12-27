Bucks Notes: Giannis Misses Another Game, Lillard Injury Update, Big Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks played another game with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard ruled out. Both players have missed the Bucks last few games as they deal with injuries and illnesses.
The Bucks could be active at the trade deadline as they try to solidify themselves in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is also still angry about not playing on Christmas Day.
Here are some stories about the Bucks that you could have missed (hit the title to see the entire story!)
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Bucks Completely Shore Up Roster For Postseason
Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Nets? Full Bucks Injury Report Dropped
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Final Bucks vs Nets Injury Report Revealed
New Trade Idea Sees Bucks Swap Large Expiring Contract For Former NBA Champion
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Earn Fine From Wizards Game Without Even Playing
Bucks Trade Proposal: Milwaukee Could Land Multi-Time All-Star From East Rival