Bucks Notes: Giannis MVP Odds Drop, Next Trade Targets, Major Injury Concerns

Jeremy Hanna

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After a triumphant victory in the NBA Cup, the Milwaukee Bucks have stalled thanks to an injury to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo that has also caused his ranking to drop in the NBA MVP race.

In addition to this, Milwaukee also saw one of its top trade targets, Dorian Finney-Smith, head to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Needless to say, things aren't looking up for the Bucks right now. Hopefully, some positive news will come soon that Milwaukee fans can really get behind.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Bucks:

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sees Odds Fall in Chase to Win NBA MVP

Predicting Bucks Next Trade Targets After Losing Dorian Finney-Smith to Lakers

Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo in Jeopardy of Missing Another Game

Bucks Epic Trade Proposal Sends Brook Lopez to East Rival For Massive Haul

One-Time Bucks Guard Offers Strong Reaction to Dorian Finney-Smith Trade

Bucks News: Damian Lillard Provides More Details About Illness Causing Him to Miss Games

