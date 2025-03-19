Bucks Notes: Giannis Potential Trade Target, Damian Lillard Gets Candid, More
Recently, Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has opened up about how the team's upcoming road schedule will be "make or break." However, one expert believes the Greek Freak could possibly leave Milwaukee this offseason, predicting that an Eastern Conference rival could make moves to trade for him.
It's hard to think of a Bucks team without Antetokounmpo, who has been named NBA MVP twice and led the team to an NBA Championship. Currently, Giannis is in the MVP conversation once again, averaging 30.2 points, 12 total rebounds, six assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
Additionally, fellow NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has gotten emotiuonally candid about where he thinks he can improve. That being said, he seems to be doing just fine on the court, averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
