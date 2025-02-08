Bucks Notes: Giannis Reflects on Khris Middleton Trade, Tough Roster Decisions, More
Milwaukee Bucks fans were sad to see longtime small forward Khris Middleton get traded at the 2025 NBA trade deadline in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. Now, the players and higher-ups have spoken on the decision.
Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo has reflected on his time with Middleton on the team, saying that he'll miss his brotherhood and leadership, both of which were "the most important thing I’ve had within this team for a lot of years."
Additionally, it looks like the Bucks will have to make some tough roster decisions soon, meaning that they will likely have to cut one of their two-way guards this season.
