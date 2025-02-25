Bucks Notes: Giannis Speaks Out About His Minutes, Buyout Market Options, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently at 32-24 and in the midst of a four-game winning streak. Nobody is complacent with the No. 5 seed that they are in as the Bucks look to lock in for this final stretch of the season.
While still ramping up from a calf injury that sidelined him for the final six games before the All-Star break, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke out very honestly about head coach Doc Rivers and the minutes restriction he has imposed on the two-time MVP.
As Milwaukee will be without Bobby Portis for 25 games due to a suspension, the Bucks may be looking towards the buyout market to secure a former lottery pick to help with the final 26 contests before the playoffs. Every game counts in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
Here are some stories about the Bucks to help you get caught up on everything. Make sure to click the link to view the entire story!
