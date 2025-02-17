Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Teases Slam Dunk Contest, Lillard Getting Documentary, More

Gabe Smallson

Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks were present all over All Star Weekend.

Andre Jackson Jr. was the Buck to participate, but superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo hinted that he's got next. The blockbuster dunk contest would only be if another NBA star agrees to join as well.

Bucks co-star Damian Lillard will soon have his basketball journey immortalized as a documentary coming out Monday, Feb. 17. The festivities of All-Star Weekend took place all over the Bay Area, where Lillard grew up.

NBA veteran Kevin Love took a major shot at Milwaukee's Slam Dunk Contest representation as the power forward comedically tweeted his thoughts on Jackson Jr.'s performance.

Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks. Click on the title to see the entire story:

