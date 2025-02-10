Bucks Notes: Giannis to Miss Time With Injury, Kyle Kuzma Impact, Buyout Options
The Milwaukee Bucks are sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 28-23 record. While this puts them in a good place for the playoffs, they may have to continue part of the season without their star player.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recently revealed that power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the next few games before the All-Star break due to a lingering knee issue. This season, Giannis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 total rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 41 games, putting him in contention for NBA MVP.
That being said, the newly acquired Kyle Kuzma has proven to be a solid utility player for the Bucks. In his debut game, he recorded 12 points, seven total rebounds, and 1 assist. This season, he has averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.6 steals per game.
