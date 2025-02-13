Bucks Notes: Giannis Trade Deadline Satisfaction, Damian Lillard Injury, More
The Milwaukee Bucks made some surprising moves at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, including sending veteran Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma. However, were those moves enough for star power forward Giannis Anteokounmpo to want to stay with the team?
Losing Giannis would be disaster for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 total rebouynds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game. He has also been named MVP twice with the Bucks and led them to an NBA Championship in 2021.
While fans may have to wait for an answer on if Giannis is satisfied, there is a more immediate answer on Damian Lillard's injury status.
Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks. Click on the title to see the entire story:
