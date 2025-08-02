Bucks Notes: Giannis Trade Update, Blockbuster Deal Proposed, Bucks Major Announcement
The Milwaukee Bucks remain linked to potential trades involving superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A trade of this magnitude would net a massive return for the franchise, giving them a chance to reset the direction of the franchise.
It remains unclear if Antetokounmpo even wants to be dealt, especially since he has not publicly declared his desire to be traded.
If the organization does end up moving him, the trade would involve several draft picks and promising prospects as well.
As time passes, Antetokounmpo looks more likely to stay, and if he does, next season becomes all the more critical for the future of the franchise.
For a season this important, the Bucks unveiled a massive new change coming to the team's uniforms.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news:
Bucks Would Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, Net Massive Haul in Blockbuster Idea
NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Request
Bucks Make Major Announcement Ahead of Upcoming Season
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Best Player in East Ahead of New Season
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Considered Retirement, Says Former Bucks Big Man
Bucks Have Big Goal for $43.6 Million Forward, Per Insider
Bucks' Myles Turner Reaches Out to Star Pacers Ex-Teammate After Major Announcement
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.