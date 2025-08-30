Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Trade Urged, End of Season Prediction, Kyle Kuzma Trade Idea

Nov 16, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) argues a call with referee Brandon Schwab (86) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo looks all but guaranteed to stay in Milwaukee for this season, but that hasn't stopped his name from being thrown around.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has proposed a trade which would land the Bucks a huge return from the Miami Heat for Antetokounmpo and forward Bobby Portis Jr.

The Bucks would receive Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier, a 2030 first-round pick, a 2032 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

Buckley proposed another trade idea for the upcoming season; however, this one involved Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma would leave Milwaukee with both Tyler Smith and Andre Jackson Jr. for the Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant.

ESPN has laid out a bold prediction for the Bucks this season, placing them as a team who will fight for the play-in tournament.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

