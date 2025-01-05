Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Injured Deadline Targets, Trade Proposal for Star, Power Rankings Drop

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after being fouled driving to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first halfat Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after being fouled driving to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first halfat Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
After a disappointing post-NBA Cup run, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to potentially improve the roster via trade. However, two of their prime targets have been injured as the trade deadline moved closer and closer.

Another trade proposal has Milwaukee sending two players and two future draft picks to the Chicago Bulls for a star player who would add even more offensive depth to the starting roster.

Finally, recent NBA Power Rankings have seen the Bucks plummet to the back end of the Top 10 after losing four of their last seven games. However, this is largely due to injury and Milwaukee should still be able to make a comeback.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Milwaukee Bucks:

Two Crucial Bucks Trade Targets Now Injured as Trade Deadline Nears

Bucks Trade Proposal Sees Milwaukee Add Rival Bulls Star

Bucks Drop Drastically in Fresh New NBA Power Rankings

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals How Bucks Have Been 'Very Bad' This Season

Western Conference Team Reportedly Seen as Frontrunner For Prime Bucks Trade Target

Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Them Move Khris Middleton For Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Bucks for Lack of ‘Individual Pride’ vs Nets

