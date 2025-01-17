Bucks Notes: Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors, Iconic Broadcaster Passes Away, New Injuries
As the NBA trade deadline inches closer, rumors continue to circulate regarding Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. After voicing his frustrations with the organization, rumors and proposals suggest that it is possible for the six-time All-Star to join the Milwaukee Bucks.
In addition to this, the sports world was saddened to learn of the loss of legendary Milwaukee announcer Bob Uecker, who passed away at 90 years old due to a long battle with lung cancer.
Finally, guard Jalen Suggs suffered an injury during Milwaukee's blowout victory over the Orlando Magic. It still remains up in the air whether he will be able to play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Other players in question include Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
