Bucks Notes: Khris Middleton Benching, Lillard All-Star Chances Drop, More Injuries
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking ahead to their next matchup against the Orlando Magic but they may be without a few players. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton all landed on the injury report ahead of the game.
Middleton was benched from the starting lineup prior to the Bucks last game and it seemed to work out. Doc Rivers and Lillard both weighed in on the decision.
Milwaukee was very impressed with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama from their recent matchup against him.
