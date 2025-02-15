Bucks Notes: Khris Middleton Breaks Silence on Trade, Forward Lands Shoe Deal, More
Milwaukee Bucks fans were surprised to see longtime forward Khris Middleton get traded to the Washington Wizards after spending 12 seasons with the team where he was named an NBA All-Star three times and won an NBA championship in 2021.
After giving some time to reflect on the trade, Middleton has finally broken his silence, sending all of his love to the fans, the Bucks organization, and the city of Milwaukee. He ended his heartfelt post by saying, "This isn't goodbye – it's thank you."
On the other side of the emotional spectrum, Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr. has signed a shoe deal with Adidas ahead of the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. This season, Jackson has averaged 3.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game
