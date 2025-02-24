Bucks Notes: Khris Middleton Gets Real About Trade, Bobby Portis Aftermath, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are still adjusting to their newly-built team after the trade deadline brought in quite a few changes.
Khris Middleton being in a Washington Wizards jersey didn't feel right for Bucks fans, but the longtime Bucks forward spoke honestly about his feelings on the swap after being in Milwaukee for so long. Middleton almost drained a potential game-tying three-pointer but missed badly on the desperation heave.
Another roster change that has recently set in is Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension due to testing positive for a banned substance. His absence has allowed Jericho Sims to step up and become a huge part of the rotation.
The Bucks will need every advantage they can get down the stretch as the Eastern Conference playoff race gets even tighter, and home court advantage in the playoffs is seemingly slipping away.
