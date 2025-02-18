Bucks Notes: Lillard Reacts to Players 'Not Caring', Giannis Claims Phone Hack, More
The Milwaukee Bucks had some elite representation at the All-Star festivities this weekend.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined from the All-Star game with an injury, but Damian Lillard was able to suit up and spoke on how the players in the midseason scrimmage seem to not be caring.
Another Milwaukee player in the Bay Area festivities was Andre Jackson Jr. After his subpar performance, Antetokounmpo tweeted a statement that he then jokingly rescinded claiming his phone was hacked.
The media stir around Antetokounmpo didn't stop with his Dunk Contest tweets as he also said to the media that he would love to see a EuroLeague and NBA competition in the future. He also made comparisons to how many EuroLeague teams stack up to the NBA's talent level.
Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks. Click on the title to see the entire story:
