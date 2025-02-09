Bucks Notes: Lopez Opens Up on Middleton Trade, Doc Rivers Gets Honest, Kuzma's Role
The Milwaukee Bucks fanbase was saddened when longtime forward Khris Middleton was traded in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. Multiple members of the Bucks roster have spoken about the trade, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and now center Brook Lopez.
A 17 year NBA veteran, Lopez admitted that he teared up when he learned the news from head coach Doc Rivers during a film session. He went on to say that he is thankful for everything Middleton has done and still has love for him and his family.
Meanwhile, Rivers got brutally honest about losing to the Atlanta Hawks 115-110, saying that if they beat Atlanta it would have been a "joke." That being said, he did say that it was his fault for losing.
Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks. Click on the title to see the entire story:
Brook Lopez Gets Brutally Honest About Bucks Decision to Trade Khris Middleton
Doc Rivers Says It Would Have Been a 'Joke' if Bucks Had Beaten Hawks
Kyle Kuzma Offers Thoughts on Expected Role With Bucks
How Many Points Did Kyle Kuzma Score in Bucks Debut?
Bucks Reveal Injury Status For Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead of 76ers Clash