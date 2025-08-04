Bucks Notes: Major Kyle Kuzma Change Urged, Bucks Disrespected in Power Rankings, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are in hoping for a resurgent season from Kyle Kuzma, a forward who is capable of scoring from anywhere on the court and can create his shot.
The Bucks are hoping to make it past the first round of the playoffs and if they want to do so next season, Kuzma will need to be a key contributor.
He struggled last season when he was acquired via trade and performed poorly in the playoffs, posting zero points in one of the team's games.
Kuzma's disappointing play is part of the reason that the Bucks are ranked surprisingly low in the latest NBA power rankings.
The forward going to be a swing piece for the team and a good season from him should help the team in the regular season and postseason.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news:
Bucks Insider Proposes Major Kyle Kuzma Change Next Season
Bucks Become Major Trendsetters in NBA After Shocking Move
Bucks Surprisingly Low in Latest NBA Power Rankings
Bucks' $6.3 Million Guard 'Disrespected' Says NBA Insider
Bucks Would Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, Net Massive Haul in Blockbuster Idea
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Considered Retirement, Says Former Bucks Big Man
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.