Bucks Notes: Major Kyle Kuzma Change Urged, Bucks Disrespected in Power Rankings, More

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) warms up before game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks are in hoping for a resurgent season from Kyle Kuzma, a forward who is capable of scoring from anywhere on the court and can create his shot.

The Bucks are hoping to make it past the first round of the playoffs and if they want to do so next season, Kuzma will need to be a key contributor.

He struggled last season when he was acquired via trade and performed poorly in the playoffs, posting zero points in one of the team's games.

Kuzma's disappointing play is part of the reason that the Bucks are ranked surprisingly low in the latest NBA power rankings.

The forward going to be a swing piece for the team and a good season from him should help the team in the regular season and postseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news:

Home/News