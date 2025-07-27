Bucks Notes: Massive Sign and Trade Urged, Ex-Buck Linked to West Powerhouse, Shocking Prediction
The Milwaukee Bucks face an incredibly tenuous future, as team general manager Jon Horst has been moving heaven and earth to build a competent team around two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Only two players now remain from Milwaukee's 2021 championship squad, Antetokounmpo and sixth man big Bobby Portis Jr.
Horst has been making a push to build out the club's death in the wake of a devastating Achilles tendon tear for All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, whom Lillard stretched and waived to free up cap space. Lillard, who'll likely sit out all of the 2025-26 NBA season, wound up signing a three-year deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Milwaukee still has one open roster spot until the start of the season (when it will have to fully guarantee the contract of guard Andre Jackson Jr.), and plenty of pundits have posited that some of the remaining free agents on the open market could help shore up the club's depth. Conversely, an ex-Buck has a new Western Conference suitor.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
Former Bucks Star Linked to Western Conference Powerhouse in Free Agency
Bucks Urged to Make Massive Sign-and-Trade for Top Free Agent Available
Young Bucks Forward Slammed for His Summer League Play
Former Bucks Forward Signs Deal with New EuroLeague Team
NBA Insider Makes Shocking Bucks Prediction for Upcoming 2025-26 Season
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.