Bucks Notes: Milwaukee Hopeful on Lillard Return, Former Star Suffers Injury, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a bit of a bad streak, most recently losing 116-107 to the New York Knicks. This marks their third loss in a row, having previously lost to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
This is partially because star guard Damian Lillard is out indefinitely due to deep vein thrombosis. Fortunately, the Bucks recently stated that there is hope that Lillard will be able to make a return this season.
This season, Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games. He was also named an NBA All-Star this year.
Additionally, former Milwaukee All-Star Khris Middleton, who now plays for the Washington Wizards, suffered a knee injury against the Indiana Pacers. This season, he has averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 total rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
