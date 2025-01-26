Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Milwaukee Linked to $29M Forward, Trade Deadline Targets, More

Jeremy Hanna

Nov 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches to tap the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches to tap the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Milwaukee Bucks originally wanted Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, the team has now been connected to another dominant forward who is on a team in need of a rebuild. However, it would come at the cost of Khris Middleton.

Additionally, rumors suggest that a potential Milwaukee trade target would prefer to remain with their team even though it seems that the Bucks have more of a chance to make it to the NBA Playoffs this season.

Finally, former NBA star Rajon Rondo has shared that he believes Milwaukee's star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a more dominant player than NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. This season, the Greek Freak has averaged 31.3 points, 12 total rebounds, six assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 36 games.

Here are some stories regarding the Milwaukee Bucks to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:

Bucks Reportedly Emerging as Potential Landing Spot For $29M Forward

Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Trade Target Hoping to Remain With Current Team

Rajon Rondo Believes Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo 'More Dominant' Than Shaquille O'Neal

Bucks Viewed as Team to Help Facilitate Massive Jimmy Butler Trade: Report

Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Clippers

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News