Bucks Notes: Milwaukee Linked to $29M Forward, Trade Deadline Targets, More
While the Milwaukee Bucks originally wanted Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, the team has now been connected to another dominant forward who is on a team in need of a rebuild. However, it would come at the cost of Khris Middleton.
Additionally, rumors suggest that a potential Milwaukee trade target would prefer to remain with their team even though it seems that the Bucks have more of a chance to make it to the NBA Playoffs this season.
Finally, former NBA star Rajon Rondo has shared that he believes Milwaukee's star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a more dominant player than NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. This season, the Greek Freak has averaged 31.3 points, 12 total rebounds, six assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 36 games.
Here are some stories regarding the Milwaukee Bucks to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
